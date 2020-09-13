New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara Gets 5-Year Extension Worth Up To $75 Million

New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara has reached a huge extension with the team.
According to ESPN, Kamara has agreed to a five-year extension with the Saints worth up to $75 million, and he’ll get $34.333 million guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The running back’s new deal with the Saints now has a total max value of $77.133 million.
Below is a live look at Kamara as soon as the ink dried on his new deal!
The NFL is handing out buckets of money right now, and I love it. As I always say, I want to see everyone get paid.
Dalvin Cook got his money, and now Alvin Kamara is swimming in a pool of cash after getting an extension worth up to $75 million.
That’s simply an insane amount of money.
Obviously, the guaranteed money is a lot less, but $34 million in guaranteed cash for a running back is still a ton.
Kamara is straight paid after signing this deal!
Now, we’ll see what he does as the Saints gear up to make a serious run in 2020. With the money they just spent, the expectations are high!