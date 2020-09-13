New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara Gets 5-Year Extension Worth Up To $75 Million

New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara has reached a huge extension with the team.

According to ESPN, Kamara has agreed to a five-year extension with the Saints worth up to $75 million, and he’ll get $34.333 million guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The running back’s new deal with the Saints now has a total max value of $77.133 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alvinkamara (@alvinkamara) on Sep 12, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

Below is a live look at Kamara as soon as the ink dried on his new deal!

The NFL is handing out buckets of money right now, and I love it. As I always say, I want to see everyone get paid.

Dalvin Cook got his money, and now Alvin Kamara is swimming in a pool of cash after getting an extension worth up to $75 million.

That’s simply an insane amount of money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alvinkamara (@alvinkamara) on Nov 17, 2019 at 2:21pm PST

Obviously, the guaranteed money is a lot less, but $34 million in guaranteed cash for a running back is still a ton.

Kamara is straight paid after signing this deal!

Now, we’ll see what he does as the Saints gear up to make a serious run in 2020. With the money they just spent, the expectations are high!