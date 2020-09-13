Notre Dame Football Coach Brian Kelly Gets An Extension Through 2024

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly has agreed to an extension with the program.

The news was announced by the program during their Saturday game against Duke. He's now locked up through the 2024 season.

Notre Dame announces that Brian Kelly has been extended through 2024. This has been in the works for a long time. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 12, 2020

This is a very smart move by Notre Dame. Brian Kelly is one of the best coaches in all of college football.

When you find a guy like that for your program, you lock him up for as long as possible. Notre Dame has done very well under Kelly.

They truly feel like they’re right on the edge of taking that next step. Right now, they’re good for 10 wins a season, but they’re on the brink of being at that next level.

When you find a coach you can win at a high level that consistently, you pay him what it takes to keep him. While Kelly’s salary isn’t public, I have no doubt it’s a ton of cash.

Props to Kelly for getting his money. He’s a hell of a coach and the Fighting Irish are in good hands.