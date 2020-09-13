Editorial

Notre Dame Football Coach Brian Kelly Gets An Extension Through 2024

Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's - LSU v Notre Dame

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly has agreed to an extension with the program.

The news was announced by the program during their Saturday game against Duke. He’s now locked up through the 2024 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a very smart move by Notre Dame. Brian Kelly is one of the best coaches in all of college football.

When you find a guy like that for your program, you lock him up for as long as possible. Notre Dame has done very well under Kelly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on

They truly feel like they’re right on the edge of taking that next step. Right now, they’re good for 10 wins a season, but they’re on the brink of being at that next level.

When you find a coach you can win at a high level that consistently, you pay him what it takes to keep him. While Kelly’s salary isn’t public, I have no doubt it’s a ton of cash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on

Props to Kelly for getting his money. He’s a hell of a coach and the Fighting Irish are in good hands.