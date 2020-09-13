Oklahoma Quarterback Spencer Rattler Dominates In His 1st Start For The Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler dominated during his first career start Saturday night against Missouri State.

Rattler went off for 290 yards through the air and tacked on four passing touchdowns in his highly-anticipated debut as a starter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the highlights below.

Everyone knew Rattler was going to be awesome with the Sooners. The hype surrounding the young man is off the charts.

He sat behind Jalen Hurts last season, took over as the starter this season and didn’t disappoint at all in his debut as the man running the offense.

He torched Missouri State, and they had no answers for him on any level. It was a 48-0 massacre by the time the clock hit zero.

If last night was a sign of things to come in Norman, Oklahoma with Rattler running the show, then the Sooners are in for a great season.

It’s clear that the young man is going to be a superstar, and I can’t wait to see what he does the rest of the year.