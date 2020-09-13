REPORT: The Big 10 Will Make A Decision On Football ‘In The Next 48 Hours’

The Big 10 is nearing a final decision on a fall football season.

According to Pete Thamel, we'll know "in the next 48 hours" if the Big 10 will be able to put together a fall football season.

A vote by university leaders could literally come at any point, and a meeting for the conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors is taking place Sunday.

We’re now officially at the brink of whether or not the B1G will reverse the decision to cancel the 2020 football season because of coronavirus.

We’re as close as we’re ever going to get before a final decision gets made. We’re right at the finish line, and Big 10 football is almost certainly returning.

At this point, there’s simply no excuse to not play. We’ve had two weekends of college football, and there haven’t been any major issues.

Sure, some games have been postponed, but that’s nothing in the big picture. Just yesterday, there were a ton of games and nothing went wrong.

Now, it’s time for the Big 10 to do the right thing, man up, admit they were wrong and reverse course.

If the football season starts in October, then I think people will stomach the changes. It’s time to play some football, and the Big 10 is officially on the brink. Let’s push through and get the job done.