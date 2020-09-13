‘It’s Not The Desire Of My Heart’: Ted Cruz Says He’s Not Interested In Supreme Court Nomination

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo that he does not want President Donald Trump to nominate him to the Supreme Court if he wins another term.

Trump last week added another 20 names to his ongoing list of potential SCOTUS candidates, notably including three Republican U.S. senators: Josh Hawley of Missouri, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Cruz.

“The president has put your name on a list of potential Supreme Court justices that he would name,” Bartiromo said during a “Sunday Morning Futures” interview. “Do you want the job?”

WATCH:

“You know, I don’t,” Cruz responded. “It is deeply honoring. It’s humbling to be included in the list. I’m grateful that the president has that confidence in me, but it’s not the desire of my heart.”

Cruz said he wants to be “in the political fight.”

“I want to be fighting to nominate and confirm three, four, five principled constitutionalist justices, but that’s not where I want to serve,” he said. “I want to stay fighting right where I am in the U.S. Senate.”

The Texas senator earlier had lamented that Democrats get their SCOTUS picks “right almost every time.” (RELATED: ‘He’s A Disgrace’: Conservatives Turn On Chief Justice Roberts)

“Their nominees bat close to 1,000,” he said. “They vote almost exactly how Democrats would want them to vote on every issue.”