‘Tenet’ Earns More Than $200 Million At The Global Box Office

“Tenet” has earned a ton of money at the global box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest film from Christopher Nolan has earned $207 million at the global box office.

While it’s dominating around the globe, “Tenet” has only earned $29.5 million domestically.

I’m glad to see that “Tenet” is crushing it at the global box office. A lot of theaters in America are still closed because of coronavirus, which means not everyone can get out and see it.

Luckily for me, there is a theater by my house that was open and showing it. I caught it on Labor Day, and loved it.

Now, is “Tenet” a little confusing at times? Yes. I’ll be the first to admit that “Tenet” can be a bit tough to follow.

The whole plot is just next level.

Having said that, the action scenes in “Tenet” are downright absurd. I’m not even sure how they filmed some of them, and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about once you see it.

If you haven’t seen “Tenet” yet, I can’t recommend it enough! Do yourself a favor and see it. You can thank me later.