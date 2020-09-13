Trump On Biden Going ‘From Incoherent To Coherent’: ‘There’s Probably … Drugs Involved’

President Donald Trump suggested that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has gone from “incoherent to coherent” with the help of drugs in an interview that aired Saturday on Fox News.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro asked the president, “How do you think [Biden] goes from incoherent to coherent?”

“I think there’s probably, possibly, drugs involved. That’s what I hear,” Trump said in response.

“You saw some of those debates with the large number of people on the stage,” Trump continued. “I used to say how is it possible that he can go even go forward. He only won because Elizabeth Warren didn’t drop out. Had she dropped out … you would have had Bernie instead of Biden.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Interrupts His Wife’s Campaign Speech To Bite Her Finger)

Trump made the suggestion without any evidence.

“I see different guys,” the president said. “I see a Biden that really tied [Independent Vermont Sen.] Bernie [Sanders] when everybody thought he was going to be killed by Bernie. It wasn’t Winston Churchill but it was fine. But I have seen him in some of the other debates where he wasn’t even coherent.”

Trump said he is not concerned about debating Biden but that he doesn’t “know what’s going to show up with Biden.”

“You have to be loose and you have to be able to do it. The debates worked out well for me [in 2016].”

The president said Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney — who is not supporting Trump in 2020 — did not debate well when he was the GOP presidential nominee in 2012, maintaining that he succumbed to the pressure and did not deliver against then-President Barack Obama. (RELATED: Joe Biden Stumbles Over His Words In Iowa Speech)

Trump has repeatedly criticized Biden’s mental acuity, once telling an interviewer that the former vice president “doesn’t know he’s alive.”

Biden has already said that he will be a one-term president if he is elected and subsequently feels that he loses “energy and mental acuity.”