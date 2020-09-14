Report: Astronomers Find Hints Of Potential Life In Atmosphere Of Venus

Scientists have reportedly found a type of gas in the atmosphere of Venus that really shouldn’t exist there.

The chemical gas Phosphine was found in the clouds surrounding Venus by two telescopes in Hawaii and Chile, according to a journal published Monday by Nature. The presence of the gas could mean that microbes are living in the clouds.

Phosphine is linked to life on planet Earth, the Associated Press reported.

This isn’t the first time people have wondered if life could exist in the clouds of Venus. Scientist Carl Sagan first hypothesized about the idea in 1967, the outlet reported.

The scientists of the Nature study aren’t completely convinced. The authors claimed the findings don’t meet the “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence” standard, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Scientists Find Another Planet Once Had An Ocean)

“It’s not a smoking gun,” co-author David Clements told the Associated Press. “It’s not even gunshot residue on the hands of your prime suspect, but there is a distinct whiff of cordite in the air which may be suggesting something.”

