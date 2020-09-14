Barry Alvarez Says The Wisconsin Badgers Can Be Ready To Play Football ‘In 3 Weeks’

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez thinks the Badgers could quickly get ready to play football in October.

The Big 10 is nearing a vote to approve a fall football season starting in October, and the Badgers wouldn’t have any issues with being prepared. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alvarez told Pete Thamel, “Paul (Chryst) and I are on the same page on this. We can have our guys ready. We could have a team ready in 3 weeks. We feel comfortable with that.”

This is music to my ears. I love hearing this from Alvarez. Right now, we’re in a civil war to save the Big 10.

We need all the positive momentum and news that we can find. That’s the reality of the situation.

Having the team ready within three weeks lines up perfectly with a start in October. It’s not ideal to have limited practice, but it’s certainly better than nothing.

All that matters is doing whatever is necessary to make sure games happen. From the sounds of it, my Badgers won’t need much time at all before being ready to take the field.

Let the young men play, and let them play ASAP. The time for talk ended long ago. It’s time for decisions to be made.