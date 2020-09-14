REPORT: The Battle 4 Atlantis Basketball Tournament Has Been Moved To South Dakota

The Battle 4 Atlantis will reportedly take place in South Dakota this season.

According to Jon Rothstein, the famous college basketball tournament will be moved from Paradise Island in the Bahamas to the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota during the coronavirus pandemic.

Duke, Ohio State, and West Virginia are some of the big names expected to compete in the event this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: The 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota. Dates are TBD. Field includes Duke, West Virginia, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, Creighton, and Wichita State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 14, 2020

This isn’t very fun. The entire point of the Battle 4 Atlantis is that it takes place in a tropical place, and has some of the best teams in America playing.

While some of the best teams in America will still be playing in 2020, it damn sure won’t be taking place anywhere tropical.

In fact, I can’t think of too many places less tropical than South Dakota. It’s just the latest example of coronavirus screwing up our sports.

Will the Battle 4 Atlantis still be fun? Sure. I mean, Duke is playing, and while I hate the Blue Devils, I recognize they can move the needle.

As long as dominant teams are on the floor battling it out, then fans will live it. Hopefully, we’re back to normal in college basketball in 2021. I’d want nothing more.