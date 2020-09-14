Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Impresses In His NFL Debut Against The Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looked solid in his NFL debut Sunday in a 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Burrow and company might not have won the game, but it's clear that the LSU Heisman winner is the real deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals) on Sep 13, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT

He made plays with his feet and his arm down the stretch. His first touchdown in the league came on a gorgeous, designed QB run.

Joe Burrow’s first Bengals TD is a QB draw! Welcome to the league ???? (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Wbs3Csuoeq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2020

He even managed to march the Bengals down the field to tie the game late before the kicker blew a 31-yard field goal.

Joe Burrow got robbed, jobbed, hoodwinked, scalliwagged, and flat out deceived of his first potential win pic.twitter.com/qeTDVkQC3D — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysis) September 13, 2020

I’ve always liked Burrow. I’ve been critical at times but I’ve always thought he had the tools to be a winner in the NFL.

I’m not sure what level he can take things to, but he damn sure looked solid Sunday against the Chargers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals) on Sep 13, 2020 at 1:59pm PDT

It’s obviously a very long season, but most QBs don’t come out of the gate firing. That’s just not how it works.

Burrow looked confident, made plays, kept the ball moving and put his team in position to win the game. For a guy playing his first NFL game, he wasn’t too bad at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joeyb_9) on Jul 31, 2020 at 8:22am PDT

Now, we’ll see what he can do the rest of the season. Expectations are high, and I have a feeling Burrow will meet them.