Editorial

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Impresses In His NFL Debut Against The Chargers

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looked solid in his NFL debut Sunday in a 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Burrow and company might not have won the game, but it’s clear that the LSU Heisman winner is the real deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

He made plays with his feet and his arm down the stretch. His first touchdown in the league came on a gorgeous, designed QB run.

He even managed to march the Bengals down the field to tie the game late before the kicker blew a 31-yard field goal.

I’ve always liked Burrow. I’ve been critical at times but I’ve always thought he had the tools to be a winner in the NFL.

I’m not sure what level he can take things to, but he damn sure looked solid Sunday against the Chargers.

 

It’s obviously a very long season, but most QBs don’t come out of the gate firing. That’s just not how it works.

Burrow looked confident, made plays, kept the ball moving and put his team in position to win the game. For a guy playing his first NFL game, he wasn’t too bad at all.

 

Now, we’ll see what he can do the rest of the season. Expectations are high, and I have a feeling Burrow will meet them.