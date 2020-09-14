The Big 10 Vote To Play Football Could Happen At Any Moment, ‘Optimism’ Is High

The Big 10 didn’t vote Sunday to play football, but it could happen at any moment.

The B1G started holding meetings over the weekend to get the wheels spinning on a fall football season starting in October, and some thought university leaders would vote Sunday for games to happen.

To my Big 10 brothers, do not be discouraged, trust the process and make your voice heard. Let them know #WeWantToPlay. — Justin Fields (@justnfields) September 13, 2020

That didn’t happen, but Pete Thamel reported that the vote is “expected soon,” but there’s no official known timetable.

He also added that “there’s a lot of optimism,” which has been echoed by everyone monitoring the situation.

Sources: A comprehensive plan has been presented to the 14 Big Ten presidents/chancellors today, with an emphasis on medical protocols that have changed in recent weeks and are available to the league. No timetable set on vote, but expected soon. There’s a lot of optimism. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2020

The Big 10 circus continues, but things are starting to look up. At this point, I see a ton more optimism than I did even a week ago.

It seems like everyone thinks a vote to bring the football season back is imminent. It’s not a question of if it happens.

It’s only a question of when it happens. It didn’t take place Sunday, but I am very confident it’s coming soon.

The decision to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic was an all-time stupid decision. Now, it appears like the Big 10 will do the right thing and reverse course.

It should have happened weeks ago, but it’s better late than never.

Now, let’s throw on the pads and get to work! It’s a great time to play football.