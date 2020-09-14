BYU Will Play Louisiana Tech October 2nd In Provo

BYU has added another football game to the schedule.

The Cougars announced Monday afternoon that the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will visit Provo October 2 for a matchup on the gridiron. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe has announced a home game for the 2020 season against Louisiana Tech from Conference USA on Friday, Oct. 2 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.#BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/GW4B4PFzfR — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 14, 2020

Good for BYU. We need as many games as possible to be happening in America. October is a great time to play football, and we can’t back down just because of coronavirus.

BYU opened the season by blowing out Navy, and they’re now tacking on more games to the schedule. You just love to see it!

Sure, BYU vs. the Bulldogs might not set the world on fire, but it’s still a football game that’ll draw eyeballs. That much is for sure.

If it’s on TV October 2, you can bank on me watching. I was locked in when BYU steamrolled Navy, and I literally have no connection to either team.

This is America, folks. In this country, we play football in the fall. Props to BYU for pushing forward!