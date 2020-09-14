Dallas Cowboys Lose After Horrific Offensive Pass Interference Call On Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Rams 20-17 Sunday night after one of the worst calls in NFL history.

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup was flagged for offensive pass interference late in the game, and the flag called back a 47-yard gain that put Dallas in range to tie the score.

Of all the bad calls we’ve ever seen, this one is right near the top. Watch this mind-boggling call below.

The game-changing OPI call on Michael Gallup that negated a MASSIVE pickup pic.twitter.com/MjqBh4KNer — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) September 14, 2020

Folks, there’s simply no excuse for a call that bad. There’s just not. In what fantasyland is that offensive pass interference?

They barely touched each other. If that’s how we’re going to play football, then just take the flags off and put pads on.

This offensive pass interference call on Michael Gallup negated a 47-yard gain that would’ve put the Cowboys in range for a game-tying FG. pic.twitter.com/Ebafc7ealj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 14, 2020

That’s not even a tough no-call to make. It’s not interference on either player. They’re just playing football, but it’s damn sure not offensive PI. That much is crystal clear.

I’m not even a Cowboys fan, and I feel bad for them after that joke of a whistle.

Do better, refs. Do much better.