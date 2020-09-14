‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Home Listed On Airbnb By Will Smith For $30 A Night

Actor Will Smith has listed the famous mansion from the “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” on Airbnb for guests to rent for a shockingly low amount of money.

Smith has the home listed for $30 a night, according to the listing on the Airbnb website. Reports of the listing first surfaced Monday.

"Ready for the freshest staycation ever? If this place looks familiar that's because it's just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I'm back," Smith wrote in the listing. "And this time, I'm handing you the keys so you'll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself — but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?"

The stay includes access to Smith’s bedroom from the hit TV series, the pool, a lounge area, the dining room and a bathroom, according to the listing.

This is a pretty sweet deal. Not sure how accessible it’s going to be considering how many people would jump on an opportunity like this, but it sounds like it could be really cool. I’d definitely have a great time staying in such an iconic home. I grew up watching the show and it’d be surreal to be somewhat “living” there just like Smith in the series.