Trump’s Former Top Economic Adviser Says He’s Unsure Of Who He Will Vote For In 2020

Gary Cohn, President Donald Trump’s former National Economic Council Director, stated Monday that he is unsure of who he will vote for in the 2020 general election.

“I honestly haven’t made up my mind,” Cohn, who was replaced by NEC Director Larry Kudlow in 2018 after resigning from the administration, said during the tail end of an interview on CNBC. “I’m eager to see an economic debate between the two of them. I actually vote on issues.” (RELATED: Here’s Where The 2020 Presidential Race Stands In The 6 Most Competitive States)

Cohn claimed to have possibly been the only Democrat “to work in the Trump administration.”

“I care a lot about the economic issues. I care about the deficit,” he continued. “I agree that this was, this corona situation was a time to allow the deficit to expand, but our current $3 trillion annual deficit that we’re having this year cannot become the new steady state.” (RELATED: How Do We Stop Political Elites From Selling Out Workers? Rep. Ro Khanna Explains | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 23)

“I really do want to hear where the two candidates are,” Cohn added of the upcoming three presidential debates. “Just taxing to spend doesn’t make sense to me. We have to have a plan to get our fiscal house back in order.”

