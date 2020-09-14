G.W. Bush Library Releases Never-Before-Seen Images Of Former President Bush At Ground Zero

The George W. Bush library has released never-before-seen images of the president after the September 11 attacks at Ground Zero in New York surrounded by first responders.

“Previously unreleased photo, opened through the Freedom of Information Act (#FOIA): President George W. Bush visits Ground Zero at the World Trade Center site and greets firefighters, police, and rescue personnel, 9/14/2001,” a tweet read Monday from the GWB Library. (RELATED: Trump Awards Presidential Citizens Medal To September 11 Hero Rick Rescorla)

The photo is credited to be taken by photographer “Paul Morse.#NeverForget #911 #Honor911.” the post concluded.

In the photo, we see Bush embracing firefighters and other rescue personnel while he grabs hold of another worker’s hands following the terrorist attacks.

“President Bush visits the site of the World Trade Center disaster, 9/14/2001,” a second post read. “Photo by Paul Morse. #NeverForget #911 #Honor911.”

“President George W. Bush visits Ground Zero at the World Trade Center site and greets firefighters, police, and rescue personnel, 9/14/2001,” a third post from the presidential library read. “Photo by Eric Draper. #NeverForget #911 #Honor911.”

The images surfaced just days after the country marked the 19th anniversary of those attacks Friday. This year, due to the pandemic, many things were different as victims and survivors found new ways to remember the day.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump flew to Pennsylvania to take part in the Flight 93 National Memorial on the anniversary of the attacks.

During the flight, the president and first lady held a moment of silence on board Air Force One to mark to mark the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center, per a White House pool report.

At the memorial in Shanksville, the president spoke about the “heroes of Flight 93” before participating in a wreath laying ceremony honoring the 40 passengers and crew members who were killed on the flight during the terrorist attacks.