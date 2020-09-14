‘How Many Suburbs Will Be Burned In Wildfires’ If ‘Climate Arsonist’ Trump Is Reelected, Joe Biden Asks

Calling President Donald Trump “a climate arsonist,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden predicted dire environmental consequences Monday if Trump is reelected.

“If we have four more years of Trump’s climate denial, how many suburbs will be burned in wildfires? How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in superstorms?” Biden asked while giving an outdoor environmental speech from Wilmington, Delaware.

“If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more America ablaze?” (RELATED: ‘The Facts Are Undeniable’: Biden Blames Climate Change For Worsening California, Oregon Wildfires)

“If you give a climate denier four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised when more of America is underwater?” Biden continued, adding that he believes America needs a president who “respects science” and who agrees that climate change has already caused damage that will eventually be catastrophic “unless we take urgent action.”

Although Biden was willing to concede that Trump’s “climate denial” was not directly responsible for all the fires, floods and hurricanes affecting Americans, he predicted that if the president wins a second term “these hellish events will continue to become more common, more devastating, and more deadly.” (RELATED: Wildfires Will Become Worse Thanks To Decades-Old Liberal Policies, Says Fire Expert Who Predicted Uptick In Blazes)

Biden also accused Trump of citing “integration” as a threat to America’s suburbs, though he might have have meant to say “immigration.”

“That’s ridiculous. But you know what is actually threatening our suburbs? Wildfires are burning the suburbs of the West. Floods are wiping out suburban neighborhoods in the Midwest. Hurricanes are imperiling suburban life along our coast.”

Biden has promised to spend $2 trillion to try and arrest climate change if he is successful in the upcoming presidential election. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also linked the California wildfires with climate change and said that “Mother Earth is angry” and is telling the world “the climate crisis is real and has an impact.”

Trump has argued that California forest fires are a direct consequence of poor forestry management that results in highly flammable brush not being cleared away.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump tweeted in September 2018.