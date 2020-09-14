Kid Rock To Join Donald Trump Jr. Presidential Campaign Rally In Michigan

Kid Rock is scheduled to join Donald Trump Jr. for a rally in Michigan for the reelection of President Donald Trump in November.

“It’s going to be a fun one in Michigan today with @KidRock and @kimguilfoyle,” a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. read about the rally on Monday.

He included an article from Michigan Live that read, “Kid Rock to join Donald Trump Jr. for Michigan campaign rally to promote the president’s reelection.” (RELATED: Kid Rock Rants About Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar Before Being Removed From Stage At Bar)

The event will take place in Macomb County at Bumpers Landing Boat Club, according to an announcement from Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (RELATED: Celebrate Kid Rock’s Birthday With Some Of His Top Moments)

The rally is a free event, but supporters are being asked to register ahead of time.

The 49-year-old singer, born Robert James Ritchie’ has shows his support for Trump in the past.

The “Devil Without A Cause” hitmaker posted a photo last year of him and the president hitting the golf course to play a round.

He captioned his post, “Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful.”

“What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!!” his post added. “KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock.”

It all comes following Trump’s stop in the state last week where he held a rally in Freeland at the MBS International Airport and told supporters, “In November, you better vote for me, Michigan,” per the outlet.