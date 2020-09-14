Lancaster Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Knife Over Domestic Incident, Spark Protests

Police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, fatally shot a man who police say was wielding a knife Sunday, sparking protests over police brutality.

Police received a call about a domestic incident. The call reported Ricardo Munoz was acting aggressively and was attempting to break into his mother’s house, according to the police statement. When an officer arrived on the scene Munoz burst out of the house and began chasing the officer, with body cam footage showing Munoz wielding a knife.

The officer then shot Munoz several times, killing him.

More than 100 protesters gathered near the station, locking arms in a line, according to the police.

Protest in front of Lancaster police station over police shooting earlier this evening https://t.co/CX9MsijXHb — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Police warned protesters to disperse after rioters began throwing bricks at the police station and into the windows of the post office, per the police. Rioters threw “water bottles, glass bottles, rocks, bricks, gallon jugs liquid and parts of plastic road barricades at Officers,” according to police. (RELATED: ‘F–k’ The Police!’ NY Assistant Principal Placed On Administrative Leave After Screaming About Police At Protest)

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Damage to police station and post office pic.twitter.com/2fvdzU3xnm — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Police using teargas pic.twitter.com/nTTahSaqnb — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

The Lancaster District Attorney (DA) released a statement that the investigation is ongoing but also calling for peaceful protests.

Under Investigation: Police-Involved Shooting of 27-Year-Old Man who Brandished a Knife https://t.co/1ZBN0MEW0V — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) September 14, 2020

“We ask that acts of protests remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods,” the Lancaster DA tweeted.