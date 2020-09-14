LASD Deputy Called For Help While Giving First Aid To Fellow Wounded Deputy After Shooting

The female Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy who was ambushed in a gun attack Saturday night reportedly tended to her fellow officer’s wounds while radioing for help.

A female and male deputy were sitting in their patrol car when they were ambushed by an unidentified gunman, video shows.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Both officers were shot multiple times, according to a tweet from the LA County Sheriff.

Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The 31-year-old female deputy, who was reportedly shot through the jaw, radioed for help while applying a tourniquet to the 24-year-old male deputy, according to a tweet from Fox’s Bill Melugin.

NEW: LASD & the families of the two ambushed deputies have given me permission to show this graphic photo of the moment after they were shot. I’m told female deputy was shot through jaw, still radioed for help & applied tourniquet to male deputy’s wounds. Both stable now. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/6m06qec1v2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 14, 2020

Both officers were taken to a local hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery Saturday night. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said “it looks like they’re going to be able to recover” during a press conference Sunday.

Villanueva called the shooting “cowardly,” noting the dangers of the job.

“This is just a somber reminder that this is a dangerous job, and actions and words have consequences. Our job does not get any easier because people do not like law enforcement,” he said.

Protesters blocked the entrance to the hospital early Sunday morning, chanting “We hope they die,” according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s department.

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

Officers tried to disperse the crowd, but one male protester refused to comply. A female member of the “press” interfered with the arrest and was subsequently arrested as well. (RELATED: ‘Whatever Force Is Necessary’: Police Union Bosses Say What Needs To Be Done To Quell Riots)

The Sheriff’s department announced a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.