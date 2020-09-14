Rochester Mayor Fires Police Chief Over Death Of Daniel Prude

Rochester, New York Mayor Lovely Warren said Monday that she fired police chief Le’Ron Singletary in the wake of the death of Daniel Prude, the Associated Press reported.

Singletary announced his retirement last week but said he would stay in his role until the end of the month, according to the Associated Press. Warren also suspended without pay Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin and Communications Director Justin Roj for 30 days. (RELATED): ‘An Attempt To Destroy My Character’: Rochester Police Chief, Staff Resign Amid Daniel Prude Protests)

BREAKING: Rochester, N.Y., mayor ousts police chief, suspends city’s top lawyer over Daniel Prude’s suffocation death. Mayor Lovely Warren says an initial investigation found the police department did not take Prude’s death in March seriously. https://t.co/HJnwdaV80p — The Associated Press (@AP) September 14, 2020

“This initial look has shown what so many have suspected, that we have a pervasive problem in the Rochester Police Department,” Warren said, per the Associated Press.

“One that views everything through the eyes of the badge and not the citizens we serve. It shows that Mr. Prude’s death was not taken as seriously as it should have been by those who reviewed the case throughout city government at every level,” she added.

Prude was taken off life support a week after police placed a spit hood over his head and held him down for nearly two minutes causing him to stop breathing. Police body cam footage led to two weeks of protests in Rochester, AP reported.

My statement regarding Mayor Warren’s actions today: pic.twitter.com/0w0QUE1WOi — Justin Roj (@JustinRoj) September 14, 2020

Roj said he was not aware of what happened to Prude while in police custody until Aug. 4, according to AP.