COVID-19 Concern Forces Virtual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Officials announced Monday that the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade would be held in a virtual format due to COVID-19 concerns.

Macy’s said that it will “reimagine” the nearly 100-year-old parade and will be broadcast similar to its virtual July Fourth fireworks display this past summer, according to NBC.

“Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November,” Macy’s said in a statement. (Related: FLASHBACK: PETA Tried To Run This Ad Protesting Thanksgiving. NBC Affiliates Refused)

“(Macy’s) is reinventing the event for this moment in history. And you will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online — not a live parade, but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day,” the statement added, per NBC.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said he is hopeful for an in-person parade in 2021, according to the report.

“We’ll keep going forward and then next year, again, I look forward to things coming back in all their greatness so we can enjoy them together in person again,” he said.