Mike Vrabel Wears ‘Please Give The Ball To Derrick Henry’ Mask

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel recently wore a mask with a blunt message on it.

The Titans posted an Instagram photo of the team's head coach wearing a black mask with the message, "Please Give The Ball To Derrick Henry."

You can see a photo of the mask below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Sep 13, 2020 at 2:45pm PDT

That’s about as blunt as it gets. What do we think the game plan is tonight when the Titans play the Broncos?

I have a feeling Derrick Henry might factor into Vrabel’s plans in a major way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Henry (@last_king_2) on Jan 11, 2020 at 10:31pm PST

I think it’s safe to say that nobody really enjoys wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s just be honest.

It’s not fun. It’s just not, and there’s no point in pretending it is. Having said that, at least Vrabel is having fun with it.

Mike Vrabel’s mask reads: “Please give the ball to Derrick Henry.” Vrabel has now locked up Fantasy Football Coach of the Year. https://t.co/Ujb8uu06sP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 13, 2020

The Titans made a hell of a run in 2019, and they plan to do it again in 2020. The first step starts tonight against Denver.

We’ll see how much they give the ball to Derrick Henry!