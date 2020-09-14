FBI Investigating Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris For Allegedly Soliciting Sex, Photos From Minors, Report Says

Netflix’s “Cheer” star Jerry Harris is under an FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting explicit photos and sex from minors, according to a report from USA Today.

FBI agents searched Harris’ Illinois home Monday afternoon with a search warrant as part of the investigation, USA Today reported.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area,” FBI special agent and public affairs officer Siobhan Johnson told USA Today.

21-year-old Harris is a professional cheerleader who rose to fame after being featured in Netflix’s “Cheer” series that followed Texas’ Navarro College cheerleaders in their journey to winning a national title. (RELATED: Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ Sexualizes Children, Says National Center On Sexual Exploitation, Parents Television Council)

The investigation kicked off after allegations were reported to police by Varsity Brands, a private company that handles uniform sales to major cheerleading competitions, according to the report.

Varsity’s chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart, said in a letter to police in Florida and Texas dated Aug. 1 that the company was made aware of “inappropriate sexual conduct” allegations against Harris.

“As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future,” he wrote, according to USA Today.

Brillhart shared two screenshots with law enforcement detailing the allegations. In one screenshot of a Snapchat message, Harris’ face is allegedly shown with a message reading “Would you ever want to ****.”

Another screenshot of text messages from 2019 shows an individual named “jerry harris” writing “Hey btw I found a place for us to do stuff it’s actually pretty good haha.”

Harris has not been charged as of yet, according to the report.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” a spokesperson for Harris told Variety in a statement. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

This isn’t the first time a Netflix star has come under fire for sexual assault allegations. Multiple women have accused Netflix comedian and actor Chris D’Elia of sexual harassment, although D’Elia has denied the allegations.