Report: NFL Coaches Warned To Wear Masks Properly During Games Or Face Discipline

The NFL has reportedly sent out a warning to teams’ leaders to wear their face masks at all times during the games or be “disciplined” after various coaches were caught on camera wearing masks improperly.

“[W]e must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments,” Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations shared in a memo obtained by ProFootball Talk in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

“Becoming careless or ignoring face covering and physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk,” the memo added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL Threatens To Punish Teams Over Coaches’ Masks, Wear Them Properly! https://t.co/iEQrXIK1F2 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 14, 2020

The memo then reminds general managers, coaches and athletic trainers that the protocol during the pandemic “requires all individuals with bench area access (including coaches and members of the club medical staff) to wear face coverings at all times,” per the outlet.

“Two of our stadiums are in locations in which this requirement is mandatory for all individuals, including players,” Vincent’s memo went on. “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. ”

“Wearing a mask does not mean using it as a chin strap or hanging it from one’s neck,” the memo continued. “The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

It comes after various NFL coaches like Rams’ Sean McVay, Raiders’ Jon Gruden and more were seen on camera wearing their face masks that didn’t cover their nose and mouth, per TMZ.