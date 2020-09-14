REPORT: The Big 10 Will Vote On Playing Football Monday, Michigan Will Not Play

The vote for Big 10 to play football will reportedly come at some point Monday.

According to Dan Patrick, the vote to play the 2020 fall season will happen Monday, and Michigan will not play. Patrick also reported that the B1G will try to play eight or nine games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

DP on B1G: “The Presidents and Chancellors will vote today. Mich. probably not going to play, Mich. St. not going to play, Maryland’s probably [won’t] play. But you’re going to get Nebraska, Iowa, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio St. Wisconsin wants to play but may not be able to.” pic.twitter.com/6QiusRB5t1 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 14, 2020

Obviously, this is an incredibly fluid situation, and things can change with little or no notice. If there’s one thing we’ve learned during this circus, it’s best to expect the unexpected.

Having said that, everything Dan Patrick said seems to go along with everything else we’ve heard. The vote was expected as early as Sunday, and it didn’t happen.

Then, we knew the vote could come at any time. We also already knew that Michigan wasn’t likely to play, which is also what Patrick said.

So, it sounds like we’re just getting more concrete as we near the finish line.

Having said that, if Michigan sits out, then their fans will revolt, and I don’t blame them. Michigan has a passionate fanbase, and they want to play.

For reasons that don’t seem to make sense, the administration has no interest in playing if/when the B1G returns.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them!