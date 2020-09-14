$100,000 Reward Offered For Information About Gunman Who Ambushed Two LA Deputies

The Los Angeles County board of supervisors sponsored a $100,000 reward for information about the suspect accused of ambushing two LA deputies while they sat in a patrol car Saturday.

“We at the LASD would like to offer our sincerest appreciation for the overwhelming support being offered from all over the Nation,” Sheriff Alex Villaneuva said in a Sunday tweet. “We also wish to thank the LA County Board of Supervisors for sponsoring the $100K reward for the arrest and conviction of this coward.”

The suspect, who is described as a black male between the age of 28 to 30, allegedly approached the parked police vehicle from behind, fired several rounds into the car and fled the scene, according to the bulletin posted to Twitter. Both deputies sustained critical injuries, police said.

The LA County Sheriff’s Office said the gunman walked up to the patrol car “without warning or provocation.”

The two deputies have since been declared to be in stable condition and were identified as a female, 31, and male, 24, police sources told ABC 7. Both deputies were shot in the face and limbs, the local outlet reported.

The LA Sheriff’s Office clarified that there is currently no named suspect in the shooting, and added that a social media post circulating information about a suspect is fake.

President Donald Trump in a Sunday tweet called for the “death penalty” for the shooter if the officers died. (RELATED: Three Officers Shot In Texas House Call Turned Hostage Situation)

