Two Hospitalized During Sacramento Anti-Trump Protest

Protesters in Sacramento, California were seen blocking traffic and jumping on police cars at a protest ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit Monday.

Two were hospitalized and several more were injured after one was thrown off the hood of a police car and others were hit by a car trying to pass the crowd, according to multiple reports.

A crowd of Trump supporters and a crowd of anti-Trump protesters gathered in the street, according to NBC Bay Area reporter Jodi Hernandez. (RELATED: Protesters March Through New York City, Six Arrested In Scuffle With NYPD)

President Trump’s visit has brought out supporters and protesters. Demonstrators currently in the middle of Watt Ave. pic.twitter.com/eChhcxy5Hu — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) September 14, 2020

Footage showed a protester jumping on the hood of a police car and attempting to climb up the windshield as the crowd surrounded the car. When the police officer began driving away, the protester was thrown off and was seen lying on the pavement.

Our camera was rolling when anti- Trump protestors surrounded a CHP patrol car. One person climbed on the hood and the officer drove forward. Two people were injured…one was taken to hospital. The crowd had gathered to protest the President as he visited Sacramento pic.twitter.com/5iZFjXGglz — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) September 14, 2020

A Sacramento Bee reporter said that the person who jumped on the police car was taken away in an ambulance after the incident.

A car reportedly hit two people who were standing in the street, according to KCRA3 News. One person was taken to the hospital and the other was taken care of by people in the crowd and was later seen standing up, according to the report. The car’s window was broken during the incident.

“We’ve had all kind of Trump supporters coming through, running us over, hitting us with their cars,” a protester told the Sacramento Bee. “… We surround the cars, we get near the cars asking them to leave. They won’t leave, and next thing you know, they’re starting to drive through the crowd,” the protester said.

The protests occurred during President Trump’s visit to California, where massive wildfires have devastated the area.