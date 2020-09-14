Supermodel Camille Kostek And Rob Gronkowski Promote Manscaping In New Ad

Supermodel Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when their new ad promoting manscaping dropped and it’s truly can’t-miss!

In the ad shared by the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model on Instagram for the company Manscaped, Camille appeared to be lounging poolside with long-time boyfriend and former New England Patriots’ star Rob Gronkowski in the back surrounded by bushes.

The ad then starts with now Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Gronkowski asking Kostek, “have you seen my balls?” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“Rob can’t find his balls,” Camille replied to the camera, before turning to Rob and saying, “Their behind your overgrown shaggy bushes my love.”

“It’s so thick and bushy I can’t see them,” Gronkowski answered back, before the supermodel begins talking about the benefits of having a Manscaped lawn mower for trimming all of one’s “sensitive parts.”

She then tosses the “lawn mower” back to Rob who catches it and finally exclaimed “Sweet sassy, molassey, I found my balls.”

Clearly having a bit of fun, Kostek captioned her post on social media, “Thank goodness he found his balls in time for kickoff !!!! Now get out onto that field, it’s GO TIME BABY !!!@manscaped.”