REPORT: Texas Safety B.J. Foster Quit The Team In The Middle Of A Game, Will Remain With The Longhorns After Meeting With The Coaches

Texas Longhorns safety B.J. Foster reportedly quit the team Saturday during the game against UTEP.

According to Anwar Richardson, Foster quit the team during the third quarter as the Longhorns were blowing out UTEP. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he then met with the coaches Sunday, and decided to remain with the team. Richardson reported that coaches are meeting Monday to “to discuss Foster’s immediate future” with the Longhorns.

Texas junior safety B.J. Foster quit the team during the third quarter of Saturday’s victory against UTEP, according to multiple sources. It remains unclear if Foster will have an opportunity to play for Texas again even if he has second thoughts. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 13, 2020

According to my sources, Texas safety B.J. Foster met with members of the Longhorn coaching staff on Sunday and will remain with the team. Staff will meet on Monday to discuss Foster’s immediate future after he quit against UTEP on Saturday — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 14, 2020

College football is truly an incredible sport. The fact a player just quit the team in the middle of a game is laugh-out-loud funny.

Imagine looking over at the secondary bench, calling Foster’s number and then realizing he wasn’t even there anymore.

It’s so funny, and it’s a classic college football situation.

At the same time, how the hell is Herman going to let this guy stay on the team? Are you kidding me? Nobody will ever take Herman seriously again if Foster remains on the roster.

You simply can’t allow a kid to quit in a game and then keep playing for you. You can’t let it happen.

Herman will lose all credibility if Foster ever steps on the field again for Texas. He’s going to be a joke among his players.