Editorial

Tom Brady Has The Highest Selling Jersey In The NFL, Cam Newton Is 2nd

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Tom Brady has the highest selling jersey in the NFL to start the season.

According to Adam Schefter, the six-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has the highest selling jersey in the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is second.

It makes a lot of sense that these would be the two highest selling jerseys in the NFL. After all, Brady and Newton are both on new teams.

All the fans of the Bucs and Patriots are trying to scoop up jerseys representing the men now leading their respective teams.

If I had to guess, we’re likely to see Brady and Newton remain at the top or near the top all season long. In fact, I’d be surprised if they fell far.

Even before this season, both were already incredibly popular players. After all, it’s impossible to not be popular after winning six rings like Brady.

It should be fun to follow what happens throughout the season, but I know New England and Tampa Bay fans are very excited.

Judging from what we saw out of Newton this past Sunday, there’s plenty of stuff to be pumped about in New England. He looked great.