TV Guide Ranks ‘Yellowstone’ As The 89th Best Show On TV, ‘Ozark’ Isn’t Ranked

TV Guide recently released some absurd rankings for the best shows on TV.

The popular entertainment publication released a list of the best 100 shows on TV, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more ridiculous list. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Why do I say that? Well, it’s simple. “Yellowstone” was ranked 89th and “Ozark” wasn’t ranked at all!

Who the hell signed off on this list? It’s not just a bad list, but it’s honestly insulting. “Yellowstone” isn’t the 89th best show on TV.

It’s the number one show on television. Nothing can touch the Kevin Costner hit. We’ve never seen anything like it before, and we might never see anything like it again.

Not only that, but “Yellowstone” season three ended with the greatest cliffhanger in the history of television.

Who is alive? Who is dead? Pretty much the fate of all the main characters hangs in the balance.

As for “Ozark,” how the hell does the Netflix hit with Jason Bateman not crack the top 100? It couldn’t even crack the top 100?

Give me a break. That’s so insulting that I don’t even know where to begin.

“Ozark” might not be as good as “Yellowstone,” but it’s still without a doubt one of the best shows on TV. That’s just a fact.

Ever since the first episode, “Ozark” has been insanely entertaining, and now we have one season left.

This list is just wrong and it’s wrong on several levels. “Yellowstone” is a hall of fame show, and “Ozark” isn’t far behind. If you disagree, then you just don’t know great entertainment when you see it.