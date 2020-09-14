Washington Football Team’s Dwayne Haskins Wore Helmet Sticker Honoring 11-Year-Old Shot And Killed

The Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. wore a helmet sticker honoring an 11-year-old boy killed in a shooting back in July during Sunday’s game.

Haskins confirmed he’d be sporting the sticker featuring Davon McNeal’s name on his social media Friday.

I remember when I was 11, couldn’t imagine losing my life and my family. Prayers up, rest in heaven young king ❤️???? https://t.co/bUISCOoJbF — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) September 11, 2020



“I remember when I was 11, couldn’t imagine losing my life and my family,” Haskins tweeted. “Prayers up, rest in heaven young king.”

McNeal was shot and killed while he was on the way to an anti-violence cookout in Southeast Washington, D.C, according to WUSA9. He was shot in the head after getting out of the car to run inside and grab a phone charger, McNeal’s grandfather told the outlet.

Police have arrested four suspects in the murder of McNeal and do not believe that the 11-year-old was the intended target, the outlet reported. The shooting was believed to have stemmed from gang violence between three separate gangs. (RELATED: Washington Football Team Names Dwayne Haskins A Captain)

McNeal loved football and had dreams to one day play in the NFL, specifically for the Washington Football Team, according to his grandfather and mother.



“His dream was to get into the NFL, because being a VIP on his team, and knowing that he likes that sport, this is what he was going to,” John Ayala told the outlet. “This is not another kid that’s not out there, causing problems, and not doing anything negative. He got good grades in school, he is doing sports, and all of a sudden he tragically shot down in a community where he should not have been shot.”

“To see the Washington Football Team put my son’s name on a football helmet, I feel so good,” Crystal McNeal told WUSA9.