Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank Says Everyone In The Big 10 Will Play Or Nobody Will

Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank believes it’s an all or nothing situation when it comes to the Big 10 playing football.

The B1G is currently in the process of figuring out whether or not there’ll be a fall 2020 football season, and a final vote could come at any time. In Blank’s view, the vote will have to be 14-0 in order for games to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Jeff Portrykus, Blank said Monday, “I will say we’re all going to move together in the Big Ten. We’re all going to play or not if we possibly can. This isn’t going to be a school by school thing.”

#Badgers chancellor Rebecca Blank today during a teleconference when asked about B1G football: “I will say we’re all going to move together in the Big Ten. We’re all going to play or not if we possibly can. This isn’t going to be a school by school thing.” — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) September 14, 2020

This is not a good update at all because multiple Big 10 teams reportedly aren’t going to play. If it has to be 14-0 in favor of playing, then we’re cooked.

There is no situation I see unfolding where the vote to play Big 10 football is at 14-0. I’m not even sure it gets past 9-5, which is the minimum needed.

DP on B1G: “The Presidents and Chancellors will vote today. Mich. probably not going to play, Mich. St. not going to play, Maryland’s probably [won’t] play. But you’re going to get Nebraska, Iowa, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio St. Wisconsin wants to play but may not be able to.” pic.twitter.com/6QiusRB5t1 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 14, 2020

The time for needing to be in this together ended as soon as the season was originally canceled. Now, it’s time to focus on those of us who want to play.

Unfortunately, we can no longer do this as an entire conference. It’s those of us who want to play against those who don’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT

It’s time for the Big 10 to play football. Teams that want to sit out the season should do it. They won’t be missed.