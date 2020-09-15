Alabama State University Student Confirmed Dead After He Was Reported Missing

A student from Alabama State University was confirmed dead Monday after he went missing last week, according to police and the school.

Adam Dowdell Jr., who was a 22-year-old transfer student attending Alabama State University, was identified after police, the school and fire medics responded to a report of a possible body Monday afternoon at Hutchinson Street, according to a Montgomery Police Department statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The body was transferred for an autopsy to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science and investigators confirmed it was Dowdell, according to the police statement.

“Losing a student is always difficult, and the Hornet Nation is in mourning over his death. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with Adam’s mother and the rest of his family and friends as they face this tragic loss,” according to a statement from university President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. provided to the DCNF.

Because Dowdell was reported missing last week, the school’s police department, law enforcement and other agencies were working together to investigate Dowdell’s disappearance, according to the school message. (RELATED: Alabama Students Allegedly Throw Parties, Bet On Who Gets Coronavirus First)

“We all had hoped for a different outcome,” the school’s message said.

Friends started telling Dowdell’s mother, Toya Cohill, on Wednesday that he had not come back to his dorm and no one had heard from him, according to AL.com.

Cohill discovered that Dowdell and a student had left Tuesday night and he had said he going to get money from the bank, AL.com reported. Cohill said she last communicated with him on Monday. His siblings talked to him on Tuesday.

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating Dowdell’s death, according to the police statement.

