Editorial

Alejandro Villanueva Wears The Name Of War Hero Alwyn Cashe On His Helmet

Alejandro Villanueva Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Alejandro Villanueva Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Pittsburgh Steelers star Alejandro Villanueva wore a special name on his helmet Monday night against the Giants.

Chris Adamski pointed out that Villanueva, who is a former Army Ranger, was wearing the name Alwyn Cashe on his helmet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cashe died after suffering wounds in Iraq in 2005 after an explosion from an IED. He was awarded the Silver Star after his death for rescuing the lives of multiple soldiers during the explosion.

This is a 100% pure class move from Villanueva. It’s also worth noting that the Steelers had previously claimed all the players would wear the name of Antwon Rose Jr. Rose was a teenager shot by police in 2018, according to Adamski.

Villanueva covered up his name and replaced it with Cashe’s.

In an era where dissent isn’t allowed, it’s incredibly brave for Villanueva to walk his own path. He decided to honor a war hero instead of doing what the rest of the team was doing.

Don’t forget, Villanueva is a former Army Ranger, and he did three tours in Afghanistan.

Props to Villanueva for honoring a fallen hero. In 2020, it takes a lot of courage to break from the loudest voices, and he deserves to be applauded.