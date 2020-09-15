Alejandro Villanueva Wears The Name Of War Hero Alwyn Cashe On His Helmet

Pittsburgh Steelers star Alejandro Villanueva wore a special name on his helmet Monday night against the Giants.

Chris Adamski pointed out that Villanueva, who is a former Army Ranger, was wearing the name Alwyn Cashe on his helmet.

Cashe died after suffering wounds in Iraq in 2005 after an explosion from an IED. He was awarded the Silver Star after his death for rescuing the lives of multiple soldiers during the explosion.

Steelers LT Alejandro Villanueva has the name Alwyn Cashe on the back of his helmet Cashe was posthumousky awarded the Silver Star for heroism after his death at 35 while on duty in Iraqhttps://t.co/a4Pbp3UERU had said ALL players’ helmets would have Antwon Rose Jr’s name pic.twitter.com/UMqbxVo6mj — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 14, 2020

This is a 100% pure class move from Villanueva. It’s also worth noting that the Steelers had previously claimed all the players would wear the name of Antwon Rose Jr. Rose was a teenager shot by police in 2018, according to Adamski.

Villanueva covered up his name and replaced it with Cashe’s.

https://t.co/a4Pbp3UERU write-up of Steelers’ Antwon Rose Jr. helmet decal (“**” emphasis mine):

“Steelers players and coaches united as one to wear **a single name** on the back of their helmets and hats for the entire 2020 season – Antwon Rose Jr.” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 14, 2020

In an era where dissent isn’t allowed, it’s incredibly brave for Villanueva to walk his own path. He decided to honor a war hero instead of doing what the rest of the team was doing.

Don’t forget, Villanueva is a former Army Ranger, and he did three tours in Afghanistan.

“You remember those who are lost, who made the ultimate sacrifice.” U.S. Army veteran and Steelers OT Alejandro Villanueva shares a powerful essay about what #MemorialDay means to him. pic.twitter.com/YfEmQQThdI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2019

Props to Villanueva for honoring a fallen hero. In 2020, it takes a lot of courage to break from the loudest voices, and he deserves to be applauded.