Ariana Grande Excites Fans After Dropping New Teaser Clip With Lyrics

Ariana Grande definitely got everyone’s attention when she appeared to drop lyrics to a new song and followed that up with a teaser clip.

The 27-year-old pop singer, who last dropped new music a year ago with her hit album "Thank U, Next" first tweeted the message, "know my love infinite nothing that i won't do" to her millions of followers. The post was noted by Billboard magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 30, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

know my love infinite nothing that i won’t do — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 14, 2020

But she wasn't quite done yet and a short time later, posted a clip on Instagram of her voice singing a few notes.

She captioned the post simply, “brb.”

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 14, 2020 at 6:30pm PDT

In an interview earlier this year with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “God Is A Woman” hitmaker talked about working on a collaboration with Doja Cat, but it is unclear if this is the song she was referencing, per the outlet.

“I’m obsessed with her,” Ariana explained at the time. “I love her. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop.”

“I love her personality,” she added. “I love what she brings to the table musically. She’s just such a breath of fresh air. I think she’s brilliant and so talented.”

Clearly, it appears that Grande has been spending her time in quarantine due to the coronavirus playing with new music and we can hardly wait!