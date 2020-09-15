BOLLING: Trump Shouldn’t Let The Riot Apologist Democrats’ Great ‘Pivot’ Go Unnoticed

The D.C. Swamp is even more slimy than usual … it must be election season. Hypocrisy is running deep in the Swamp these days, and Donald Trump is exposing it.

Joe Biden is trying to weasel his way out of the pro-riot platform he adopted at the start of the summer, and even pretend to have been against them all along. It would be infuriating if it weren’t so laughable. The Democrats defended the agitators from the get-go. Now they want us to forget all that?

There is no way they can get away with having spent more than three months cheering on the “peaceful protests.” They told us it would be a “summer of love” and that antifa violence was a myth. They tried to convince us that “protesters” packed together in their tens of thousands was OK, even while the rest of us had to miss funerals to “flatten the curve.”

Time and time again, asking Democrats whether antifa was a violent mob or a peaceful protest group, they’d deflect rather than admit the reality: antifa is a riot squad with the goal of undermining America — not a peaceful protest group.

When their precious “protesters” got out of hand and burned down police stations and businesses, Democrats pretended — even during their own convention — that they didn’t know what was happening. When they pulled down monuments to our Founding Fathers, Democrats all became Civil War scholars wanting to relitigate Reconstruction. When they killed people — including black teenagers — it was all excusable because “black lives matter.”

But most importantly, when Donald Trump tried to stop these criminals — not peaceful protesters, criminals — they called him a fascist. They tried to claim it was the federal law enforcement officers defending the federal courthouse in Portland Oregon who were “instigating” the violence. They demanded federal officers leave and when the violence continued after the officers left, they hid from the cameras

In cities around the country, they ordered police officers to sit back and watch as looters destroyed businesses and neighborhoods, some of which might never recover. Then they obstructed and maligned every plan for federal intervention to restore order. Sadly, many of the businesses ruined are minority-owned businesses. But hey, we wouldn’t want the facts to get in the way of the Democrats’ proudly-displayed “wokeness.”

Ann Dorn, widow of murdered St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, described in heart-wrenching detail how their own grandchildren watched the live-streamed video feed of jubilant looters enjoying their consequence-free night, not realizing the man dying on the sidewalk, beaten to a pulp so looters could take what they wanted from a pawn shop, was their own black, police officer grandfather. Instead of showing a little backbone and cracking down on those deadly riots, St. Louis Democrats prosecuted ordinary people like Mark and Patricia McCloskey for exercising their Second Amendment right to defend themselves.

And then things changed for the Democrats. When a police-supporting teenager shot three criminals in Kenosha, suddenly their tune changed. Until that moment, Democrats saw this as an election season soap opera. They picked a side — they sided with the rioters, looters and vandals. Now they realize that the forces they unleashed are very real, and that supporting riots has tragic consequences — exactly like Donald Trump tried to warn them before Twitter oddly censored him for it.

Now, everything has changed. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are rushing onto the airwaves to pretend they stand against the criminality and the violence. Suddenly the “protesters” CAN go too far. The problem is, we’ve been highlighting the Democrats anti-police position for months.

“Everyday, our communities are asking us ‘why is this happening?’” recounted Patrick Lynch, President of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York — which, like most other large American cities, is seeing an historic explosion of murder and violence. “The answer is simple. The Democrats have walked away from us … Democratic politicians have surrendered our streets and our institutions.”

It was the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who said it best.

“Your vote will decide whether we protect law abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, and agitators, and criminals who threaten our citizens,” he said. “This election will decide whether we defend the American way of life or whether we will allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it.”

The Democrats sided with the radicals long ago, and nothing they say now can undo the damage they’ve wrought with their irresponsible words and actions. And did they think Trump would just sit back and let them take credit for something they spent months attacking him for?

No chance, Joe and Kamala. You made this violent, chaotic and mayhem-ridden bed … now go lie in it.

Eric Bolling is an American television personality, financial and political commentator and two-time New York Times bestselling author.