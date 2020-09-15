Clemson Leads The Latest National Title Odds, Alabama Is 2nd

Clemson is favored to win the college football national title in the latest odds.

In the latest odds from SuperBookSports, the Tigers are at 2/1 to win the title. Alabama is second at 3/1 and Georgia is 3/1. No other team is under 10/1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports after Week 1: Clemson 2/1

Bama 3/1

UGA 5/1

OU 10/1

UF, Texas 12/1

ND 20/1

A&M, OkSt 30/1

Auburn, LSU 40/1

Miami 60/1

UNC 80/1

Cincy, TCU, Tenn, UCF 100/1

ISU 200/1

Baylor, FSU, UL, VT 300/1

AppSt, BYU, Louisiana, Memphis 500/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 14, 2020

As I’ve said many times, you have to take Clemson as the title favorite right now. That doesn’t mean they’ll win the title, but you’re foolish if you’re not favoring them.

They have the best quarterback in America in Trevor Lawrence, the team is loaded with NFL talent and Dabo Swinney is one of the best coaches in college football history.

All the pieces are there for the Tigers to win another title under Swinney’s watch.

Having said that, Oklahoma at 10/1 seems like a huge bargain. I know it’s hard to judge anything off of playing Missouri State, but Spencer Rattler and company looked awesome this past Saturday.

Expectations around Rattler are through the roof. Everyone thinks he’s the next superstar Oklahoma quarterback. One game into the 2020 campaign and he hasn’t failed to meet expectations.

Of course, there’s always Alabama waiting in the wings, but we won’t know about the SEC until Sept. 26. Once they get rolling, we’ll get a better idea of what they’re all about.

