The Cleveland Browns Are 0-15-1 In The Team’s Last 16 Week 1 Games

One absurd stat shows just how bad the Cleveland Browns have been for more than a decade and a half.

As pointed out in a tweet from Bleacher Report, the Browns have somehow managed to go 0-15-1 in their last 16 opening games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Browns got blown out by the Ravens to start the 2020 campaign.

The Browns are 0-15-1 in their last 16 Week 1 games ???? @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/d6OslqKHfx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2020

How is a stat like this even real? How is it possible for an NFL team to not win a single opener in 16 season?

At some point, you just have to assume the football gods are against you because there’s literally no other reason.

I honestly feel bad for fans of the franchise, and I’m dead serious about that. The good people of Cleveland are hardworking individuals, and they love their football.

They deserve so much better than what they’ve gotten out of the Browns. The franchise is a disgrace to the city and the fanbase.

Now, Baker Mayfield is the face of the franchise, and it’s just painful to watch. That dude has no business being in control of an NFL offense.

Baker Mayfield threw an INT on the Browns’ first drive of the year ???? (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/afHG6hxHER — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 13, 2020

Hopefully, the Browns eventually find a way to be decent. Their fans deserve it, but I’m not sure they’ll ever get it.