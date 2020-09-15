Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Says Jonathan Taylor Is ‘Ready’ To Be The Starting Running Back

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich thinks Jonathan Taylor is ready to be the featured running back.

The second round pick was expected to be eased into the starting role with the Colts, but that all changed when Marlon Mack’s season came to an end after getting hurt against the Jaguars. Now, it’s all about Taylor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to George Bremer, Reich said Monday, “Jonathan’s ready. He’ll step up and do a good job.”

Reich confirms rookie Jonathan Taylor will take over the starting role. “Jonathan’s ready. He’ll step up and do a good job.” Jordan Wilkins also will enter the mix now. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) September 14, 2020

The reality of the situation is that this was always the inevitable conclusion. Sooner or later, Taylor was taking over in Indy.

You don’t burn a second round pick on a running back so that he can ride the bench. You draft a guy in the second round to play.

Jonathan Taylor looks like such a stud athlete after the catch on these two receptions. Made a bunch of dudes miss in his debut. #Colts pic.twitter.com/JqOAkzLBZa — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 14, 2020

Luckily for the Colts, Taylor is an absolute stud. The man is a freak of nature on the football field, and Philip Rivers has a hell of a player lined up behind him.

I watched Taylor dominate for three seasons with the Badgers. The young man is simply on a different level when it comes to running the rock, and that’s a fact.

He’s a nightmare for defensive coordinators. While people thought it might be a few weeks before he started as a rookie, the Colts are now his show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Sep 7, 2020 at 9:19am PDT

As a fellow Wisconsin man, I can’t wait to see what he does. I have no doubt that Taylor will ball out.