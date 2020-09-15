Model Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Photographer Of Sexually Assaulting Her

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has accused a photographer of sexually assaulting her back in 2012.

Ratajkowski opened up about the alleged moment in a piece published Tuesday by Vulture. The model claimed photographer Jonathan Leder sexually assaulted her when she was 20 years old. Leder had been working with Ratajkowski for a photoshoot earlier in the day and had allegedly requested that she get naked.

Emily Ratajkowski Writes Essay Detailing Alleged Sexual Assault by Photographer Jonathan Leder https://t.co/B7zxt1XdZx pic.twitter.com/SWRK7W12AF — Complex Developer (@cmplxdev) September 15, 2020

Ratajkowski claimed Leder gave her red wine later that evening and laid with her on a couch. (RELATED: Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Is Having An ‘Emotional And Mental Battle’ While In Quarantine)

“Most of what came next was a blur except for the feeling. I don’t remember kissing, but I do remember his fingers suddenly being inside of me,” Ratajkowski claimed. “Harder and harder and pushing and pushing like no one had touched me before or has touched me since. I could feel the shape of myself and my ridges, and it really, really hurt. I brought my hand instinctively to his wrist and pulled his fingers out of me with force. I didn’t say a word. He stood up abruptly and scurried silently into the darkness up the stairs.”

I’ve been working on a collection of essays for the past year and couldn’t be more thrilled that @nymag has published “Buying Myself Back”. This is an extremely personal piece about image, power and consent. Thank you to the entire New York magazine team for this opportunity https://t.co/pfJDl4kgZN — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) September 15, 2020

Ratajkowski claimed the naked photos were published by Leder years later without her permission.

A representative for Leder denied the claims in a statement to Page Six.

“We are all deeply disturbed to read Ms. Ratajkowski’s latest (false) statements to NY Mag in her never-ending search for press and publicity,” the representative told the outlet. “Of course Mr. Leder totally denies her outrageous allegations of being ‘assaulted.’ It is grotesque and sad that she is so vindictive to lie in such a way to the press routinely.”