REDDIT DEBATE: What Are Your Best Home Field College Football Moments?

What are the best moments your college football team has had on their home field?

This is a question that college football subreddit is debating, and I have one that really stands out to me as a Wisconsin Badger when it comes to one witnessed in person. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For me, the best Badgers game I ever saw in-person at Camp Randall was when we welcomed Nebraska to town in 2011.

Russell Wilson was our quarterback, we were both highly-ranked teams and it was the first game in the Big 10 for the Cornhuskers.

The eyes of the nation were upon us, and Camp Randall was rocking under the lights. The atmosphere was next level insane.

All day, everyone had been drinking, getting amped up and debating what the outcome would be. Nebraska also traveled incredibly well.

Fans of the Cornhuskers showed up and showed out in Madison. That made it extra exciting when Russell Wilson and company beat the living hell out of Nebraska.

So, I’d have to go with the 2011 game against Nebraska.

Now, if I’m including a game I wasn’t at, then it’s obviously 2010 when we beat top-ranked Ohio State under the lights.

That’s the easiest pick of all-time.

Let us know in the comments what your favorite memories are!