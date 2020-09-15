REPORT: Georgia And Georgia Tech Ban Tailgating During The 2020 Football Season

Georgia and Georgia Tech have reportedly dropped the hammer on tailgating.

According to Brett McMurphy, both programs have banned tailgating during the 2020 football season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets are just the latest team to ban tailgating during the pandemic.

No tailgating will be allowed at Georgia or Georgia Tech games this season — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 15, 2020

I don’t understand these tailgating bans, and I’m 100% against them. Ever since they started happening, I’ve made it clear that I think they’re incredibly dumb.

As long as there are people that are allowed to attend, then tailgating should be allowed. It’s that simple, and I’m not sure how more people don’t get that.

How is it safe for a person to be in the stands around a few people, but the same individual can’t drink beer in the parking lot.

That doesn’t make any sense at all, and I doubt anyone will even try to justify it. It’s just stupid.

If people can be in the stands, then tailgating should be allowed at the stadiums. There’s no logical explanation for why it can’t be allowed.