Ivanka Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Green Dress At White House Event

Ivanka Trump truly stunned when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping green dress at the White House Tuesday for the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The first daughter looked absolutely incredible in the mint green long-sleeve dress that went down to her knees as she joined husband Senior White House Advisor, Jared Kushner, on the South Lawn for the signing of the historic accords where Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and white high heels. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

Ivanka later shared a few pictures from the day’s event in the gorgeous number on Instagram. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Sleeveless Black Gown At DC Gala)

She captioned her post, “The Abraham Accords—in English, Hebrew, and Arabic—have been signed! Today’s historic signing proves that the nations of the Middle East are breaking free from the failed approaches of the past.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 15, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

“This afternoon at the White House the course of history was changed,” she added. “After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East.Congratulations to all!”

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always right on as has been noted several times. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.