Jim Cramer Calls Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’ Right To Her Face During Televised Interview

CNBC Host Jim Cramer called Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “crazy Nancy” during a Tuesday interview with her.

During the interview, Cramer asked Pelosi about what deal could be made with Republicans on a stimulus package, after Senate Democrats blocked the GOP’s package Thursday. During the question, Cramer called the speaker “crazy Nancy”, a name given to her by President Donald Trump.

Cramer immediately corrects himself, saying he was sorry and that he was quoting Trump. He also went on to say he would never use such a term. To which Pelosi responded by telling Cramer that he just used the president’s term, while smiling.

“What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy? I’m sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office I would never use that term,” Cramer said.

“But you just did. But you just did,” Pelosi responded.

Jim Cramer: “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy? I’m sorry, that was the president. I have such reverence for the office. I would never use that term …” Pelosi: “But you just did. But you just did.” pic.twitter.com/4k2Cw5WL0d — The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2020

The House is currently working on a coronavirus stimulus package they hope to have passed before the elections in November. However, Republicans would need to support the legislation. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Block Coronavirus Stimulus Package)

There have been coronavirus stimulus talks for months, resulting in no action, as both parties have refused to come to an agreement.