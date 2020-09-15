Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Pretty Red And White Floral Dress In London

Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she stepped out in a pretty red floral dress during several stops in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as beautiful as ever in the long-sleeve red and white number with lace accents that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William where the two spoke to employers, at the London Bridge Job center, in Britain, about the effects of the pandemic on their business. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and tan high heels.

A post on Instagram from the royal household Kensington Palace shared that, “Throughout the Covid-19 emergency, London Bridge Job Centre has continued to provide face to face support to vulnerable customers. There, The Duke and Duchess spoke to customers, staff and employers on the difficulties involved in helping people find work during a global pandemic.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“During a visit to East London’s famous @beigel_bake Brick Lane Bakery, The Duke and Duchess heard how this affected employees, as well as the ways in which the shop have helped their community through food donation and delivery,” the post added, along with several pictures from the day’s events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 15, 2020 at 10:25am PDT

In a few pictures, we even see Middleton and Prince William don red aprons and pitch in to make some bread rolls at the bakery.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

The duchess’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Check out some of her unforgettable looks throughout the years here.