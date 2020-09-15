LeBron James Is Silent On Challenge To Match Funds To Find Los Angeles Police Shooter

LeBron James hasn’t publicly acknowledged a challenge to match the funds raised to find the shooter of two Los Angeles police officers.

According to Fox 11, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appeared Monday on KABC Radio to discuss the shooting of two sheriff deputies, and said, “This challenge is to Lebron James. I want you to match that and double that reward. I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Two Los Angeles deputies were shot over the weekend in an execution-style shooting, and the reward money to find them is currently at $175,000. The Lakers star matching would get it to $350,000. Both officers are still alive, which is nothing short of a miracle.

Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

For what it’s worth, LeBron James had led kneeling protests in the NBA, claimed black people are “terrified” of their lives in America because of police.

James also apparently had no problem with the NBA not playing games to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, who admitted to being armed.

Now, two Los Angeles police officers have been shot in brutal fashion, and the community needs help finding the shooters.

Yet, all of a sudden, LeBron James doesn’t have anything to say! It’s weird how that works. Do police lives not matter?

Do the lives of the two deputies not matter? I searched his social media since this past weekend, and didn’t find a single reference to the shooting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 13, 2020 at 8:26am PDT

LeBron James is the face of Los Angeles. He’s the man who represents the city in sports. Now more than ever, Los Angeles needs him, and he’s nowhere to be found.

It’s almost like LeBron James doesn’t treat every situation equally. Hopefully, he proves me wrong and steps up. After all, $175,000 to King James is like pocket change to the rest of us.

I hope he does. Nothing would make me happier.