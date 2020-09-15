Editorial

Lincoln Riley Says Oklahoma Is Reporting Coronavirus Testing Data To Their Opponents

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 12: Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino, left, and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, right, shake hands after their NCAA college football game on September 12, 2020, in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sue Ogrocki-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sue Ogrocki-Pool/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Oklahoma’s football program is apparently handing over coronavirus testing data to their opponents.

Head coach Lincoln Riley recently made some waves when he said the Sooners would no longer make coronavirus testing data public in order to get a “competitive advantage.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it turns out that Oklahoma is staying in contact with their opponents. According to Kirk Bohls, Riley said Monday that the Sooners are “reporting it to the teams we play.”

He said Missouri State had the coronavirus data going into their Saturday game.

Okay, this doesn’t really make sense. What competitive advantage is Oklahoma maintaining if the teams they’re playing get the data?

Does that kind of erase any competitive advantage you might gain by keeping it secret? Seems like it’s an all or nothing thing.

Either everyone gets it or nobody can get it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on

Furthermore, college coaches communicate with each other a lot. I know that from firsthand experience.

Oklahoma plays Kansas State next. You’re delusional if you think KSU coaches won’t be on the phone with whoever they know at Missouri State.

How do I know that? Because it’s exactly what I would do, and it’s exactly what I’ve watched coaches do.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on

So, while Riley’s plan might have sounded interesting on the surface, it’s clear that Oklahoma isn’t getting any competitive advantage by handing over data to opponents.